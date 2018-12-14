Quickfire storm leaves 21,000 without power

A quickfire thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Sydney last night leaving 21,000 homes and businesses without power, bringing down trees, leaving drivers stranded in floodwaters and prompting almost 700 calls for help.

It wasn't quite the super storm that lashed the city last month but residents were battening down the hatches last night as the storm cell tore across the city.

The storm, which roared across the region yesterday afternoon, delivered up to 40mm of rain in 30 minutes in Auburn in Sydney's west.

A large tree smashed onto cars and homes in, Camperdown. Picture: Belinda Rolland

The SES received 500 calls for help as trees fell on cars and homes. Picture: Belinda Rolland

Southwestern Sydney was the hardest hit, mainly in Wollindilly and Campbelltown.

There were several flood rescues with drivers having to be saved from their cars in Fairfield and Menai.

In Camperdown a large tree was uprooted and crashed down on several cars and properties causing a blackout in the surrounding area. No one was injured.

Auburn had 39mm of rain from 7pm to 8pm, and Cronulla 23mm.

A couple try to protect themselves from the rain at Bondi last night. Picture: Christian Gilles

The flooded parade at Bondi Beach. Picture: Christian Gilles

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning with heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones forecast across northern NSW and the central west.

Wind gusts of up to 107km/h were recorded at Coonamble in the central-western plains while winds reached 105km/h in Narrabri in the state's north west slopes, the bureau said.

Storms which lashed parts of Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong earlier in the evening had eased by about 9.15pm prompting the cancellation of a severe thunderstorm warning, the bureau said.