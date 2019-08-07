50 YEARS ON: What Bundy was like during Moon landing

ON THE JOB: Michael St Ledger, polishing an old brass hat at the Bundaberg Fire Station, started his career as a probationary fireman 50 years ago.

ON THE JOB: Michael St Ledger, polishing an old brass hat at the Bundaberg Fire Station, started his career as a probationary fireman 50 years ago. NewsMail

THIS year marked 50 years since man landed on the Moon - an event everyone alive at the time remembers vividly.

What may not be so richly coloured are other memories of 1969, five decades having taken their toll on the mind.

While Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were exploring the Sea of Tranquillity, plenty of news was being made in Bundaberg too.

Residents hailed the construction of the Causeway at Bargara to address the issue of biting midges.

As noted at the time, a "pleasant side effect” was the creation of the Moneys Creek Lagoon, a popular swimming lot.

Half a century later, the Causeway is again making headlines, with high sediment levels preventing proper flushing, affecting water quality, meaning residents are now fighting for a solution for what was originally the solution to another problem.

Inflation is laid bare when looking at prices.

A corned beef and packet of sausages was 90 cents - still a reasonable $10.80 in today's money.

At the time, Bundaberg grew more than half of Australia's frozen beans.

The year's harvest of about 7.25 million tonnes was worth $1 million. At today's prices, that haul would fetch an estimated 20 times that amount.

Mark St Ledger with his father, Michael, when they worked together as firefighters. Contributed by Mark St Ledger

One person who remembers 1969 well is former firefighter Michael St Ledger, who found out first hand how devastating fire can be not long after he took up the job 50 years ago.

Mr St Ledger was a probationary fireman when he his first fire call came through on October 17, 1969.

To his dismay, the blaze was at the Bonna Rd home of his parents.

Fortunately, no one was inside the house when the fire started but, by the time the fire brigade arrived, the farm house had been gutted.

Mr St Ledger went on to have a long career as a firey, and even spent time working with son Mark who followed in his footsteps, before retiring in 2004.

Also in 1969: