The Port of Bundaberg continues to provide a vital link for the region's industry.
Politics

50-year Bundaberg port vision revealed

AdamW15
by
1st Oct 2019 7:06 PM
GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has outlined its  50-year vision to develop the Port of Bundaberg as a key agricultural trade connection to growing economies.

The Port of Bundaberg Draft Precinct Outlook is a 12-page document released by Gladstone Ports Corporation last week which acknowledged the Wide Bay Burnett region's agricultural output would become increasingly valued as food security became a major issue in emerging markets.

The draft was released while Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey was in the Bundaberg region.

There have been calls for a new government-controlled entitiy to be set up for the Bundaberg port amid concerns the current ownership model isn't delivering.

A report prepared by the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils and the Gladstone Ports Corporation last year said a stronger Bundaberg port was fundamental to the region achieving its full trade and economic potential.

The report said it was imperative the port transitioned from a second tier to top tier facility with investiment in port-related infrastructure  occuring within realistic timeframes.

It also called for a major private sector port operator to be attracted to drive growth as well as major industrial and defence-related uses.

But the draft plan doesn't reference all  these points, notably missing the defence and private aspects, instead its focuses on making sure the port is well well positioned to capitalise on the expected trade growth in agricultural exports.

"Fast-growing economies like Indonesia, India and, most significantly, China, are expected to compete  aggressively for Australian products in the coming decades," Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

"One of the Wide Bay-Burnett region's best assets is its agricultural diversity in terms of produce and processing, whether its sugarcane, timber, beef, pork and poultry, fruit or vegetables.

"There is also plenty of opportunity to develop tourism through the Port of Bundaberg too, so we need a vision that sets out priorities for how we develop the land and attract business and investment to make the most of that opportunity."

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the draft outlook harnessed unprecedented opportunities offered by the next wave of globalisation, new energy and technology.

