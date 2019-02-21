50 SES volunteers at the ready as Oma closes in

ON GUARD: SES Bundaberg local controller Kieran Galey with yesterday afternoon's position of Cyclone Oma.

ON GUARD: SES Bundaberg local controller Kieran Galey with yesterday afternoon's position of Cyclone Oma. Mike Knott BUN210219SES1

BUNDABERG SES crews are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as Tropical Cyclone Oma closes in.

Local SES controller Kieran Galey said the impact from the cyclone could range from strong winds and rain right through to destruction depending on whether it made landfall.

"Our crews are on stand-by right across the entire Bundaberg area,” he said.

"Our equipment is all operation-ready for any emergency that may happen.”

Mr Galey said SES officers were working with all tiers of government and the Bureau of Meteorology to monitor the threat from Oma.

Coastal areas in the region including Burnett Heads, Elliott Heads, Woodgate and Moore Park are expected to experience king tides, generated by the storm surge.

"At the moment we are closely monitoring the situation,” Mr Galey said.

SES Bundaberg deputy local controller Narelle Field. Mike Knott BUN210219SES3

"We're paying particular attention to coastal areas in that threat area up to Moore Park.”

Mr Galey said higher tides than normal and higher winds that could bring down trees and roofs were very possible.

"We are preparing for the case that we'll get something,” he said.

Mr Galey said he wanted locals to be alert but not alarmed and to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm period.

"If it's flooded, forget it,” he said.

The SES facility at 7 Kendalls Rd is open from 7am tomorrow for anyone needing sandbags and coastal depots will also have them on hand.

Mr Galey said anyone needing help in case of storm activity could log a request by calling 132 500.

"For us, we're ready to go,” he said.

"We're prepared for the worst case scenario and hoping for the best.”

SES Bundaberg local controller Kieran Galey and deputy local controller Narelle Field. Mike Knott BUN210219SES4

Around 50 SES volunteers will be on call over the afternoon to help locals and Mr Galey said more volunteers were always welcomed.

"We're always looking for new volunteers,” he said.

Mr Galey said a recent recruitment drive had seen 30 more people sign up.

"We're always needing more,” he said.