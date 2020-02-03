News
50 people set to appear in Bundaberg court today
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
- Allwood, Casey Jane
- Anderson, Christopher James
- Angel, Mark
- Berry, Steven Lawrence
- Blair, Danielle
- Burgess, Brodie William John
- Bush, Clinton Thomas
- Casey, Stewart Andrew
- Challacombe, Joshua Leslie
- Challacombe, Michael Barry Edgar
- Conway, Mark Frederick
- Crane, Matthew Charles
- Crasti, Rino John
- Dale, Curtis Archibald
- Fairfull, Mark Robert
- Feltl, Paul Michael
- Griffiths, Phillip Malcolm
- Gulliver, Kaitlin Maree
- Harding, Vanessa Leigh
- Harrison, Linda Jane
- Hennessy, Dale John
- Hepburn, Daniel Wayne
- Howell, Gwyneth Veronica James
- Howland, Sean Joseph
- Johnson, Bradley Lex
- Johnson, Karl Anthony
- Lee, Terence Desmond
- Lucas, Kaiden James
- Martell, Steven Brian
- Mccarron, Brian Lawrence
- Mcdonnell, Nathan Scott
- Miller, Matthew John
- Murphy, Elizabeth Ellen
- Nash, Benjamin Paul
- Nichols, Christopher Micheal
- Norris, Jamie Paul
- Offord, Jake Lee
- Poelstra, Roy
- Prossliner, Steven Wayne
- Ross, Jason Lee
- Rowney, Casey Lee
- Stanley, Harley Gordon
- Steel, Bergen George
- Swain, Geoffrey John
- Turton, Joshua Luke
- Walden, Jason Paul
- Wales, Jesse Lester
- Walker, Joshua Nathan
- Wallwork, Linda June
- Wiggins, Candice Paula-Ann