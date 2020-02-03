Menu
Bundaberg Court House.

50 people set to appear in Bundaberg court today

Crystal Jones
3rd Feb 2020 8:14 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Allwood, Casey Jane 
  • Anderson, Christopher James
  • Angel, Mark
  • Berry, Steven Lawrence 
  • Blair, Danielle
  • Burgess, Brodie William John 
  • Bush, Clinton Thomas
  • Casey, Stewart Andrew
  • Challacombe, Joshua Leslie 
  • Challacombe, Michael Barry Edgar
  • Conway, Mark Frederick 
  • Crane, Matthew Charles
  • Crasti, Rino John 
  • Dale, Curtis Archibald 
  • Fairfull, Mark Robert 
  • Feltl, Paul Michael
  • Griffiths, Phillip Malcolm
  • Gulliver, Kaitlin Maree 
  • Harding, Vanessa Leigh
  • Harrison, Linda Jane 
  • Hennessy, Dale John 
  • Hepburn, Daniel Wayne
  • Howell, Gwyneth Veronica James 
  • Howland, Sean Joseph
  • Johnson, Bradley Lex 
  • Johnson, Karl Anthony
  • Lee, Terence Desmond 
  • Lucas, Kaiden James
  • Martell, Steven Brian
  • Mccarron, Brian Lawrence
  • Mcdonnell, Nathan Scott 
  • Miller, Matthew John
  • Murphy, Elizabeth Ellen
  • Nash, Benjamin Paul
  • Nichols, Christopher Micheal 
  • Norris, Jamie Paul 
  • Offord, Jake Lee
  • Poelstra, Roy 
  • Prossliner, Steven Wayne
  • Ross, Jason Lee 
  • Rowney, Casey Lee 
  • Stanley, Harley Gordon
  • Steel, Bergen George 
  • Swain, Geoffrey John
  • Turton, Joshua Luke
  • Walden, Jason Paul
  • Wales, Jesse Lester 
  • Walker, Joshua Nathan
  • Wallwork, Linda June
  • Wiggins, Candice Paula-Ann
