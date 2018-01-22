50% off: Massive sale as swimwear store prepares for closure

SWIMWEAR STATION: Beach Buddys owner Debbie Budd will close her swimwear store at Agnes Water in April after 20 years.

THE decision to close her swimwear store at Agnes Water after 20 years was a lifestyle choice for Debbie Budd.

The woman behind the much-loved Beach Buddys swimwear store said it would be difficult to say goodbye to her regular customers when she closed the store in April.

Up until the closure the store will offer a 50% off closing down sale.

Ms Budd said she was almost brought to tears by the lovely messages from her friends and customers when she announced the store would close.

She said one of the main reasons for moving on was the loss of her husband Peter to cancer last year after he had six years of chemotherapy.

She and Peter had built a home they loved at Agnes Water and made many friends, but she said she needed to be closer to her three best friends and family in south-east Queensland.

The 63-year-old is considering moving to Bribie Island because of its small- town feeling similar to Agnes Water.

"When you run a business for all that time you don't have much time for yourself," she said.

"It's time for a break, it's a bit sad, but I'm excited and a little scared too."

Leaving the beachside tourist town will be a tough day for Ms Budd.

"Once you're left on your own it's just not the same," she said.

"I'm too far away from my three best friends who I've known for more than 30 years ... They've helped me a lot throughout all of this."

When they moved to Agnes Water she and Peter bought a block of land on which they would build the home they loved with ocean and land views.

Employment was scarce in the region at the time, so Ms Budd decided to create her own job by opening Beach Buddys.

With her motto "making swimwear for every body", Ms Budd quickly became a popular choice for women who struggled to find bikinis and one-pieces that fitted in the right places.

To many customers' relief, she has promised to continue making swimwear if she has measurements.

"I have lots of customers that get their swimwear made again and again," she said.

Ms Budd said she had shipped swimwear interstate and overseas.

"I'm happy to keep on doing that, I just don't want to be doing the hours I'm doing now," she said.

She thanked her customers and the Agnes Water community for their support over her 20 years at the store.