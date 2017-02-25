50 new jobs up for grabs

The State Government is calling for tenders to undertake important dredging work ahead of the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

FIFTY new jobs are expected to be created in Bundaberg as the State Government calls for tenders on the dredging work of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said local businesses had a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the massive project.

"The transformation of ex-HMAS Tobruk into a dive site will support an estimated 50 new local jobs,” she said.

"This is one of the first opportunities for local business to become a part of this exciting project”.

National Parks Minister Steven Miles said the successful contractor would undertake maintenance dredging at the Bundaberg Port Marina to ensure there was sufficient depth to berth the vessel.

"This job will involve the dredging of about 15,000 cubic metres of material and moving it ashore to a nearby disposal facility,” he said.

The dredging work will be done before the scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk to create an artificial reef and world-class dive site in waters off the Bundaberg coast.

Dr Miles said the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing was being helped by the Department of Transport and Main Roads to call for interested parties to dredge the preparation berth.

"The dredging works must be completed by April 30 to accommodate the mooring of the ex-HMAS Tobruk, which is scheduled to berth at this site in early May,” he said.

"Interested parties are encouraged to submit their interest via the Queensland Government website QTenders”.

The dive site will provide a unique experience for divers, attracting international tourists to the Fraser and Bundaberg coasts.

For more information and to apply, visit www.hpw.qld. gov.au/qtenders/.

Tenders close at 5pm on Friday, March 3.