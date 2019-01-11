50 mining jobs available now

New mining jobs are available near Mount Isa.

FIFTY new mining production jobs are available at a gold mine near Mount Isa.

SES Labour Solutions has partnered with Round Oak Minerals to place the new mining production roles at the Barbara open pit gold and copper mine, 60km northeast of Mt Isa.

The company said the greenfield site was expected to spring into action rapidly, with work scheduled to start in March with a view to starting the mine's first ore by mid-2019.

SES Labour Solutions executive general manager Nathan Sharpe said the mine represented a golden opportunity for North Queensland workers.

"The mine's schedule will be structured around 12 hour shifts, through a 2/1 roster, which means there is tremendous potential for skilled and motivated workers to earn well - but there is also stability on offer too, as our intention is to engage these workers for the full duration of the mine's expected two-year lifespan," he said.

However, Mr Sharpe cautioned the company was looking for more than just experience in who they hired.

"Given that Barbara is an unestablished greenfield site, we're particularly mindful of the impact this group of new workers will have upon the mine's emerging culture," he said.

"It's very important to both Round Oak Minerals and SES Labour Solutions that we bring in people who not only match the skill sets required, but will actively contribute toward creating the strong culture of efficiency and productivity we want for the site."

Go to http://sespeople.solutions/jobs/operators-16172/ to apply.