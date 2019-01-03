Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

50 million reasons to get your ticket

3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM

IMAGINE starting 2019 as a multi-millionaire - that could be a reality for one Australian if they take out the entire division one prize of $50 million in tonight's Powerball draw.

January has a track record of big Powerball jackpot wins. In 2017, a private syndicate of 21 Queensland Government workers shared $55 million, while last year a mystery Melbourne winner also snared a $55 million Powerball prize.

While Powerball is a random game of chance and every number has an equal chance of being drawn, the Lott has crunched the numbers to reveal the game's most frequently drawn numbers during the past eight months.

For the main barrel, where seven winning numbers are drawn from 35, the "hot" number is 32, having been drawn 13 times.

editors picks lotto powerball
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman, 20, taken to hospital after crashing into tree

    premium_icon Woman, 20, taken to hospital after crashing into tree

    News A WOMAN has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crashing into a tree early this morning.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 9:09 AM
    New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    premium_icon New year marks Oz tour for local muso

    News Barker takes his family and music on road

    • 3rd Jan 2019 8:43 AM
    Nature's resilience shines month on from fires

    premium_icon Nature's resilience shines month on from fires

    News Life returning to park

    • 3rd Jan 2019 8:39 AM
    Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    premium_icon Travelling coffee van stops in Bargara

    Business 'I just like taste, the buzz, and actually working with the coffee'

    Local Partners