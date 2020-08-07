50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

The charred remains of a semi trailer sitting on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, after a two truck crash on August 5, at 11.15pm. Picture Rodney Stevens

TWO MEN are lucky to be alive after they were dragged away from a 50 metre wall of flame in a fiery truck crash on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale on Wednesday night.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident for information.

A 42-year-old driver of a prime mover is fighting for life in Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition, a Queensland Health spokeswoman said at 4.30pm.

The condition of the other driver, a 54-year-old man, has improved from serious to stable.

Investigators from the Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit spent many hours yesterday piecing together what happened in the incident that closed the highway for 18 hours.

Trucks lined the Bruce Highway for more than 18 hours following a fiery two truck crash, 37km south of Miriam Vale on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“Around 11.15pm on Wednesday, a Ford Ranger utility towing a caravan was heading north on the Bruce Highway when it encountered heavy fog,” police said in a statement.

“The driver slowed, however part of the vehicle or trailer remained in the north bound lane of the Bruce Highway.

“A prime mover towing two semi-trailers travelling in the same direction had a minor collision with the ute and caravan, stopping briefly.

Trucks on fire about 11.20pm in the first crash at Granite Creek.

“As the driver started to accelerate, a second prime mover towing two semi-trailers also encountered the fog and struck the rear of the truck.

“A third prime mover towing two semi-trailers, also travelling north, hit the rear of the second truck causing them both to catch fire.”

Drone photos of a second truck crash on the Bruce Highway about 35km south of Miriam Vale that occurred about 7am on August 6. Magnesium Oxide from one of the trucks covered the highway. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

Officers first to arrive at the scene were confronted with a 50-metre wall of flames and have praised the actions of motorists for providing first aid to those injured.

A second crash occurred nearby around 8am yesterday, further impacting the Bruce Highway.

The Bruce Highway was closed for 18 hours.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at the website, 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001643734 within the online suspicious activity form.

