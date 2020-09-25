50 JOBS: Work starts on highway upgrades to improve safety

SAFETY UPGRADES: Delivering jobs to the region, a section of the Bruce Highway near Childers will receive an upgrade, as part of a $20.3 million project.

SAFETY UPGRADES: Delivering jobs to the region, a section of the Bruce Highway near Childers will receive an upgrade, as part of a $20.3 million project.

Road works are underway on a section of the Bruce Highway near Childers as part of a $20.3 million improvement project.

The Federal and State Governments teamed up to fund the project, which will deliver safety improvements on roads North of Childers and create an additional 50 jobs for the region.

Queensland company Doval Constructions has been appointed to complete the works, which will include adding dedicated turning lanes to multiple intersections and wide centre-lines, a safety precaution to prevent head-on collisions and increase distance between other vehicles.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the purpose of the upgrades was to ensure all drivers arrived at their destination safely.

"The upgrade north of Childers will also provide more space for motorists to safely pass stationary vehicles that have pulled over along this section of the Bruce Highway," Mr McCormack said.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said in comparison to last year, 28 more Queenslanders had lost their life on state roads this year.

"Right up and down the Bruce we've seen incredible progress on the jointly-funded $12.6 billion Bruce Highway Upgrade Program and this next upgrade shows what can be achieved when we deliver targeted projects that employ local people and turbocharge the economy," Mr Bailey said.

"Queenslanders continue to manage the health impacts of COVID-19, which means we can get on with better roads for the region, as part of Queensland's plan for economic recovery and a $1.9 billion pipeline of transport and road projects, supporting 1,000 jobs.

"These upgrades will help to improve safety alongside drivers keeping mindful of the fatal five - speed, distraction, drink driving, fatigue and not wearing a seat belt - which are the major causes of accidents on our roads."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said as part of the works, dedicated right-turn lanes would be constructed at the Old Creek Road, Chews Road and Gentle Annie Road intersection, in an attempt to separate incoming and turning traffic.

"In addition to the dedicated turning lanes, right-turn movements into Chews Road (south) and Pleash Street and out of Old Creek Road (south) will be restricted to improve safety," Mr Pitt said.

"I encourage motorists travelling in either direction from the north of Childers to Bundaberg to plan ahead, with expected delays of up to 10 minutes while the works are underway."

As part of the $1.01 billion Bruce Highway Safety Package, the Federal Government will contribute $16.2 million towards the upgrade, along with $4.1 million from the Queensland Government.