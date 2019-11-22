Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Joshua Edwards interview
Crime

'5 years we've waited for justice': Verdict overwhelms son

Kathryn Lewis
by
22nd Nov 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOSHUA Edwards struggled to describe the what it felt like when his father was found guilty of murdering his mum, Sharon Edwards, in 2015. 

Joshua and his family have waited five years for an answer to what happened to her the night she disappeared almost five years ago. 

Today, a Coffs Harbour Supreme Court jury found the Coutts Crossing Public School teacher's estranged husband guilty of her murder.

John Wallace Edwards had maintained his innocence since being charged in 2017.

"It's a sad day for everybody, there's no winners in this. We lost our mum and now we've lost our dad."

Joshua spoke outside the court after the verdict was heard, overwhelmed with emotion, he said he felt "hollow". 

"It was a relief, it's an unusual feeling," he said. "I'm just relieved for mum. We got justice today."

"I haven't been getting much sleep, worrying about the result." 

His two brothers, Zac and Eli, were unable to be in court but were on the phone immediately afterwards to hear the news.

Joshua said after five years of waiting it was time for the family to begin moving forward with their lives.

"We've still got sentencing … we've got to pick up the pieces and move on," he said.

He thanked the Crown prosecutor and said Detective Senior Constable Douglas Scott had been a "tower of strength" throughout the distressing and extensive process.

"Nearly five years we've waited for justice," he said.
Joshua hoped his father would confess where his mother's body had been hidden.

"Let's hope he does the right thing and we can get some closure on that front."

The decision marks the end of a four-week trial and the matter will go to a sentence hearing on December 16.

More Stories

Show More
clarence crime john wallace edwards murder trial sharon edwards supreme court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        39 Wide Bay fire units modernised for bushfires

        premium_icon 39 Wide Bay fire units modernised for bushfires

        News THE Queensland Government says it’s working to ensure visitors to National Parks have access to the best facilities, and rangers are well equipped to conduct fire...

        Councillor will not run for next term

        premium_icon Councillor will not run for next term

        News DIVISION 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said he would not be running in next year’s...

        Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        premium_icon Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        News Crash killed Bundaberg university lecturer, Dr Phillip Donaldson

        Orange Festival has freshly squeezed committee

        premium_icon Orange Festival has freshly squeezed committee

        News Gayndah Orange Festival has a new committee for 2021, and are proposing new changes...