COURTHOUSE: Gayndah Magistrates Court. Picture: File
Crime

5 North Burnett court stories you need to read

Sam Turner
29th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
THE latest hearings at Gayndah Magistrates Court saw several criminal cases concluded.

There has been a varied list of crime occurring in the North Burnett, ranging from drink driving, drug possession and disqualified driving.

These are the five court stories from the region you that you need to know.

1. Police make grisly discovery after pulling over driver

A knife covered in animal fur and blood was among the items police discovered while searching a 37-year-old man’s vehicle.

2. Self medication lands fine and disqualified licence

A 38-year-old man has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court, defending his use of marijuana for medical purposes after testing positive while driving.

3. Imprisonment on the table for repeat offender

A 22-year-old man has been warned that if he returns to court again in the next two years, he will serve time in a prison cell.

4. No shirt or licence: Driver arrested twice in a month

A man who was busted riding a motorbike without a helmet or licence went on to break the law again the same month.

5. Work history not enough to avoid conviction

A 47-year-old woman’s “exceptional work history” did not deter a magistrate from convicting her on a drink-driving charge.

