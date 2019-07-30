5 key takeaways from Bundy's sporting scene this week

Brett Kitching with the ball for Bingera.

MINOR premierships were won and bragging rights were claimed in another big week of sport in Bundaberg.

Here are five statistics that caught our eye.

1. Two sides can claim record

Both Bingera and The Waves can score the most points ever in the history of the Wide Bay Premier League with five rounds to go in the competition.

Bingera (32) and The Waves (31) can beat Brothers Aston Villa who scored 45 points in the inaugural season in 2016.

Both sides would need to win its last five games to get it done, but it is possible.

The sides have the chance after the competition increased its games from 16 to 18 at the start of the season.

Villa will still hold the record, regardless of results, for most points per game scored in the competition.

2. Brothers dominate

for first time in years

When it comes to the Bundaberg rivalry between The Waves and Brothers, usually the Eagles are on top.

Brothers this year claimed the bragging rights after beating The Waves three times out of the four games.

It is the first time in seven years the side has won three games against their Bundy rivals and just the third time in seven years the team has come out of a season with a positive ledger.

Brothers will be playing finals in a few weeks as well.

3. Avondale set the benchmark in the NDRL

When it comes to making grand finals, one club stands out from the rest in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

Avondale made its fifth grand final in the past eight years by beating Miriam Vale on Sunday. The side has the record, at the moment, of most grand finals in that time.

But the Tigers could be joined by South Kolan if it wins this weekend in the preliminary final.

4. Wests in another last round shootout

The Panthers don't make it easy for themselves.

The side for the second time in three years will have to win in the final round of the A-grade competition to make the finals.

The Panthers won in the final round in 2017 before relying on Easts losing to the Wallaroos in the final game of the season to make the top five.

Now, the side will have to do it again against Hervey Bay in the final round to make it.

At least this time the side only need to win when it battles the Seagulls at Salter Oval.

Wests have had a good record of making the finals.

5. Warriors face

unwanted record

It might not involve a Bundy club but Rum City played a part in what might happen in the next few weeks.

The United Warriors could become the first side in the Wide Bay Premier League to end the season with no wins in the competition.

The side has six games to win a game and not create history.