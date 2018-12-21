Menu
Toy Kingdom Byron Bay co-owner Carmel Horner said interest in traditional toys is as strong as ever with customers expected to keep rolling in right to Christmas eve.
Smarter Shopping

5 best-selling toys this Christmas

Marc Stapelberg
by
21st Dec 2018 11:00 PM
IF YOU haven't yet finished your holiday shopping - or even started - you're not alone.

With a few days until Christmas the shops are packed with people scrambling to find the perfect last-minute gifts.

Carmel Horner from Byron Bay Toy Kingdom said they had been completely run off their feet.

"It was a slow start but it has really ramp up and we are getting into our busiest trading days now and we are expecting to see that right through to Christmas," she said.

 

Carmel said despite living in technology centric age, traditional toys still held a special place in many people's hearts.

"Parents still come in looking for the things they had as kids and want to share that with their own children and more than ever boardgames continue to increase in popularity."

Top selling toys for Christmas include:

1) Micro-scooter

2) Finska

3) Miniland Dolls

4) Harpe Wooden range of toys

5) Djeco Silhouette Puzzle

Mrs Horner said as people realise they are spending more time on technology so they are conscious of unplugging.

She said their stock of 14000 products was always well received.

 
