The Maheno shipwreck and 4WD vehicles on the beach, which was where the incident happened. This photo was supplied in 2014.

PARAMEDICS completed a routine check after two four-wheel-drive vehicles grazed each other on Fraser Island.

Local Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Martin Kelly said the incident happened on Maheno Beach on Saturday morning, near the wreck on the east side of the island.

He said that the QAS paramedics attended the scene at about 9am.

There were no patients who needed to be taken to hospital, he said.