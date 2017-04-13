28°
4WD REPORT: Show a top day out

Brad Praed, Bundaberg 4WD Club | 13th Apr 2017 4:50 AM
AUSTRALIA'S biggest Outdoors Expo returned to the RNA Showgrounds recently.

Combined again with the Fishing and Boating Expo, the the National 4x4 and Outdoors Show was a one-stop shop for those who love everything about four-wheel-drives, the outdoors, fishing and boating.

The 2017 show, the biggest one yet, had plenty to keep the crowd entertained.

With more than 160 4WD and outdoor exhibitors showing the latest products, 4x4 owners, caravanners and campers were spoilt for choice in all things offroad.

Having an array of companies showcasing their products in one location provided the ideal place to compare similar accessories and prices.

Even if you were not in the market to buy anything, it was a great opportunity to see the latest items available to the four-wheel driver and dream up your own extensive wish list.

Among the faces at the event were some of the four-wheel driving industry's biggest names.

BLING THING: There was plenty of great set ups on display at the expo.
BLING THING: There was plenty of great set ups on display at the expo.

The likes of Roothy, Jason and Simon from All 4 Adventure, Graham and Shaun from 4WD Action, and Rick and Jamie from the Offroad Adventure Show to name a few.

Over the three-day extravaganza they shared their knowledge of outdoor travel and experiences, gained both on and offroad, after which fans could meet with and get an autograph or photo.

On the purpose-built, all-terrain track crowds were able to get up close and test drive the new four-wheel-drives from Eagers Holden and the ever-popular Isuzu four-wheel-drive range.

Four Wheel Drive Queensland ran sessions on recoveries.

In the Action Arena Offroad Rush, Quad Bikes racing, Sheep Dog and Horsemanship displays kept the crowd entertained.

SKILLS: A recovery demonstration at the expo.
SKILLS: A recovery demonstration at the expo.

Fishing, a favourite pastime with many four-wheel-drivers, was also well catered for at the show with an array of boats and anything nautical to take your fancy.

Paul Worsteling from iFish, one of Australia's premier fishing shows, was on hand to talk about his experiences as well as sign autographs.

If you are in the need for the latest camping, four-wheel-driving and fishing gear, make an effort to attend this event next year and see what is on offer.

To find out more about the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and its activities, email bundy4wd@bigpond.com, visit www.bundabergwdclub.com or catch us on Facebook.

Topics:  4wd brad praed four-wheel-drives

AUSTRALIA'S biggest outdoors expo returned to the RNA Showgrounds recently.

