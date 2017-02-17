4WD REPORT: Rainbow shines for long weekend

ON THE MOVE: Noel Southern out on the tracks

THE Australia Day Public Holiday proved to be a great opportunity for the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club to take an extra long weekend and spend some quality time camping and exploring at Inskip Peninsula.

Inskip Peninsula was the site for a school for the children of the local lighthouse keeper and timber workers.

Today it is the gateway to Fraser Island, seeing thousands of travellers taking on the soft sands of the spit to catch the barges that run year round.

While Inskip Peninsula is not a national park but a recreational area, a camping permit is required prior to camping at this popular spot.

The majority of camping areas have been named in honour of ships that have been wrecked in the vicinity.

They are the Steam Ship Dorrigo, Motor Vessel Natone, Motor Vessel Beagle and Motor Vessel Sarawak.

The three other areas, informally named by locals, are the Oaks, Pelican Bay and Bullock.

ON THE MOVE: Noel Southern out on the tracks

The region abounds with tourist attractions.

Four wheel drivers have kilometres of beach and sand track driving in close proximity.

Nearby, Rainbow Beach, which was once named Black Rock, hosts some of the most amazing coloured sands around. It is said that there are at least seventy different colours within the sand formations on the cliffs. In 1969, the decision was made to rename Black Rock to Rainbow Beach.

Sand mining became big business in the area as workers descended on Rainbow Beach to dredge the beach and waters of it's quality sand until 1976.

Nearby Tin Can Bay is home to the Australian humpback dolphin.

The dolphin gets its name from the elongated dorsal fin and humped back appearance which arises from the accumulation of fatty tissue on their backs as they age

They also differ from other dolphin species in relation to their mounded forehead and long beaks.

The humpback is a river and estuarine dolphin requiring 18-20m of water to fish and shallow tidal creek areas where you see them basking in the sun.

Hand feeding of the dolphins happens every day at 8am.

The tradition started back in the 1950s when an injured dolphin beached himself on the sand the locals took pity on him and started to feed him. This dolphin was well battle scarred and became known as "Old Scarry”.

Once he was well enough Old Scarry returned to the wild but regularly returned to the bay to visit the locals and enjoy a free meal.

A resident pod turns up like clockwork, following the tradition.

LINE UP: Members' vehicles in front of the coloured sands.

In 1973, the Cherry Venture, a 1600-tonne cargo vessel, ran aground on Teewah Beach near Double Island Point.

Weather conditions at the time were horrendous. A 12m swell made it difficult for the captain of the vessel to lower his anchor and it was destroyed in the weather that was prevailing.

Over the years they tried unsuccessfully to refloat the vessel, however this was to prove pointless. Due to its rusting hull, and exposed asbestos from the engine room, the remains were removed in 2007. .

The propeller, placed in a park at Rainbow Beach, is all that remains of the wreck.

Ease of access to Inskip Peninsula, the beauty of the area, and the history tied up with many of the attractions will see us back to this popular spot.

To find out more about the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities it has on, email bundy4wd@bigpond.com, visit www.bundaberg 4wdclub.com or find them on Facebook.