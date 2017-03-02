4WD REPORT: Off-road run finds history

Steve Mallan looks for traction on the outing.

TRICKY dry creek crossings, steep climbs and views from atop the Seaview Range were reasons enough to head out to the Wongi State Forest and Forest Reserve, an area criss-crossed with tracks that are accessed south of Childers and spans to about 20km north-east of Maryborough.

Tracks throughout the area beg to be explored.

Just be prepared for a bit of tree and lantana clearing on the less-used trails.

Close-by Robinson and Clifton ranges also have an array of tracks to investigate.

The views from atop Mount Doongul give some insight into the area and its logging history, with pine plantations dotting the surrounding area.

Julie Hanak crosses a creek.

After spending the day meandering through tracks we came out at the township of Brooweena, about 45km from Maryborough.

Along with the sawmill that is the mainstay of the small town, the Brooweena Historical Village allows visitors a glimpse of what life was like in days gone by.

A collection of 12 heritage buildings include a dairy shed, blacksmith shop, the original Woocoo Shire Office (which was constructed in the town), the former Brooweena railway station, a brake van, railway goods shed, a settler's slab hut and a butcher shop.

The barn offers a collection of bullock and horse drawn vehicles and an original settler's slab dwelling with detached kitchen.

CONVOY: A long line of 4WDs head through the forest.

The museum contains an extensive array of memorabilia, musical instruments.

Working outdoors would have been unbearable if the temperature of the day we visited the area was anything to go by.

This was reflected on as we drove home, in our air-conditioned cars.

