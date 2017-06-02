4WD REPORT: Club members on strike for good cause

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: The Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club's teams at the Family, Friends and Business Challenge at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.

AS PART of our diverse trip calendar, social activities are a favourite with club members. An opportunity to support a good cause makes it all the more fun.

The inaugural Family, Friends and Business Challenge was held recently at the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex.

The afternoon was in aid of the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation to raise money for the children's ward at Bundaberg Hospital.

The Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club entered teams under our club banner and, as we were restricted to two, a third team made up of some of our female members entered under the banner of "Girls Gone Wild”.

Debra Murphy, Teresa Saunders and Julie Hanak.

Out of 13 teams the three of our teams managed to finish in the top five, with a third place for one team and the girls taking out the best team spirit award.

The afternoon was an entertaining one with prizes and raffles run among some serious bowling, and a lot of whistle blowing and horns.

Too many strikes were bad for the figure, with chocolates awarded each time. Some of us didn't need to worry about that though.

Ross Argent and Graham Telfer looking for the right ball.

The team's total score was tallied for the final results, with the Special Olympics team taking out the honours.

Plans are under way for next year's challenge. Let's see if we can bowl over the completion next time, and support a worthy cause while doing so.

To find out more about the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, email bundy4wd@ bigpond.com, visit www.bundaberg4wdclub. com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.