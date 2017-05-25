4WD REPORT: Army takes on war against waste

LUNCH BREAK: Some of the vehicles involved in the Fraser Island Cleanup assembled at Yidney Rocks for lunch

THE 17th annual Fraser Island Cleanup, run by Four Wheel Drive Queensland in conjunction with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, was held recently in less than favourable conditions.

Strong winds and frequent showers greeted the enthusiastic group of about 700 people from 24 four clubs from around the state on the world's largest sand island.

In total, 319 four-wheel-drive club vehicles were spread over the iconic island to not only pick up rubbish but also help with weed eradication.

lantana and easter cassia are both invasive and fast growing. Areas around Yidney Rocks and Dundubara were concentrated on this year to try to get rid of this vegetation.

The clean-up allows four-wheel-drive club members the opportunity to give something back to one of the most popular places in Queensland you can go offroad.

With some 120-odd kilometres of beach accessible to the public there was no shortage of waste to collect, with a count of almost 1150 bags of rubbish collected by the participants.

BIN THERE, DONE THAT: Participants drop off rubbish at one of the collection points.

Most of the items that were found were plastic bottles and smaller plastic items washed up on the beach.

The campsites along the beach were relatively clean this year.

Skip bins placed at our drop-off points were still filled to overflowing though.

The opportunity to explore the world heritage listed site was available with drives to the various tourist hot spots such as Kingfisher Bay, Central Station, Lake McKenzie, Eli Creek and the Maheno wreck possible over the three-day event.

To reward us for our efforts we were invited to a sausage sizzle for lunch at Yidney Rocks, supplied by the Yidney Rocks Beachfront Apartments, in appreciation for what club members do for the island and at night we headed to the Eurong Resort for the major function for participants that had registered for the event.

NEW FIXTURE: Members at the recently placed plaque at the Maheno.

Raffles were run and prizes handed out for finding the most interesting items.

Wide Bay Mitsubishi sponsored the major entertainment, Tania Kernaghan, who put on a show for the participants.

The support from ARB from the inception of the event, and other sponsors including Eurong Beach Resort, Kingfisher Barges, Mantaray Barges, Maxtrax, Opposite Lock, Yakima, Mitsubishi, Patrick's Shipping , Roo Systems, Yidney Rocks Beachfront Apartments, SnoMaster and many more that donate make this event possible, and we are grateful for their contributions.

Creek to Coast was also in attendance over the weekend and the clean-up will feature in an upcoming episode.

Planning is already under way for next year's event and our club looks forward to helping out once again.

To become involved with the annual event, or to find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities it has on, email bundy4wd@bigpond.com, visit our website or find us on Facebook.