4WD club lends a helping hand at the Mount Perry Show

Brad and Melanie Newth and Petrina Pashley ready for their COVID Cleaning Duties.

The Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club has had a long history with Mount Perry and with this year's 74th show on recently we headed up to help by setting up for the show and volunteering to do cleaning for their COVID compliance.

Putting out tables and chairs and helping the kitchen staff organise the food in preparation for the big event was part of the fun.

Mount Perry put on great weather for the weekend.

Local Mount Perry legend Arthur Dingle in action at the woodchop.

The festivities started on the Friday night with the presentation of the Miss Showgirl Sash, going to Johanna Cleary.

Show Day fun kicked off with woodchop, horse and cattle events, dog showing, sideshow alley, campdraft and ringside entertainment that showcased all that a country show has to offer.

Unfortunately, the cooking competition section was cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID restrictions, which meant we missed out on sampling the entries some of our members place up for judging.

Matt Bird showed his chainsaw carving skills turning two logs into pieces of art, a goanna and an eagle, that were auctioned off later in the day.

This year's event had three money giveaways during the afternoon, with the first two amounts of $250 and $500 going to our very own club members.

Matt Bird showing his carving skills.



The main prize of $1000 was won by one of the Dingle families which kept it local.

Music and fireworks into the evening kept the crowd entertained as another great country show wrapped up.

Filling in the weekend our members headed out to check tracks on a private property in the area which the landholder generously allowed us access to, showing us the spectacular views from various vantage points.

Recent rains have turned the district into a lush green oasis, and we even managed to put our recovery skills into action with a muddy creek crossing catching a couple of the group.

Jan Van Wyk testing out his recovery gear.



Exploring new areas with the locals is always a bonus, with an ever-growing list of properties available to support us in our off-roading ventures.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us via email, bundy4wd@bigpond.com, on the net at www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.

