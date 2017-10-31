45 places you can trick or treat tonight

WANT to head out with the kids this afternoon or evening?
Here's a handy list of homes and streets participating in trick or treating this year.
Remember kids should all be in the company of an adult when out and about.
Head to the bottom of our list to find a handy interactive map to make your adventure easier.
- Schmidt St - a home or some homes participating
- 32 Bates St
- Clive Crescent - a home or some homes participating
- 27 Dunn Rd
- 1 De Gunst St 5.30-8pm
- 4 Pandanus Crescent 6.30-8.30pm
- 16 Williams Rd
- 90 Maryborough St
- 64 Avenell St 5-7pm (catering for kids with allgeries)
- 24 The Strand West 5.15-8pm
- 52 Whalley St
- 24 Buss St
- 27 Hunter St
- 43 Wynter St
- 38 Thygesen St 5-8pm
- 1 Courtice St 5.30-9pm
- 19 Boston St 5.30-7.30pm
- 4 Marles St from 4pm
- 20 Hills St 5.30-7.30pm
- Turtle Dove Place, Tantitha Estate - a home or some homes participating
- 6 Cartwright Court 5-7pm
- 41 Powers St from 4-9pm
- 7 Tomlins Court from 5-8pm
- 13 Bonnesy St from 5pm
- Moodies Rd - a home or some homes participating
- 25 Gaffel St
- Ocean St Burnett Heads from 4-9pm
- 180 Walker St
- 14 Wainwright St when porch light is on
- 100 Dittmann Rd
- 19 Regent St
- 9 Searle St
- 70 Searle St
- 2d Jefferis St 5-8pm
- 99 Greathead Rd
- 4 Lucas Court from 4-8pm
- Rimmer Court
- Charlotte Court
- 2 Sharp Crescent
- Dr Mays Rd - a home or some homes participating
- Bonna Rd - a home or some homes participating
- Grange St - a home or some homes participating
- Palermo Avenue - a home or some homes participating
