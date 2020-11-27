46C and baking: Where heatwave will set records tumbling

Australia is in the grip of a serious heatwave. Photo: Weatherzone.

The brutal heat scorching Queensland will continue to build, reaching record heights next week before potentially triggering a series of storms, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

Temperatures shot as high as 43C in parts of western Queensland on Thursday and the bureau expects the same today as a heatwave continues "brewing in the southwest".

Forecaster Livio Regano said the hellish temperatures would endure until mid-next week, climbing to record-setting heights of 46C - up to 12C above average.

"We are expecting probably multiple records to be broken early next week in the southeast interior," he said.

"What makes this (heatwave) particularly troublesome is how long it lasts, it probably lasts for a good solid seven days.

The most extreme temperatures are expected to be confined to the southwest of the state, with Goondiwindi expected to sweat through consecutive record-setting days next week reaching 45C on Monday, 44 on Tuesday and 45C on Wednesday.

#Heatwave turns up to full throttle across inland Queensland this weekend, with potentially record-breaking temperatures spreading to the southeast early next-week, and no rain to ease the pain. For the latest temperature forecasts visit https://t.co/jD6i6N90SS. #QldWeather pic.twitter.com/TzB5NQewWX — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 26, 2020

The border town's hottest-ever November day is 44C.

In Birdsville, the mercury will rise to 45C or above for five consecutive days between today and Tuesday.

Gatton is expected to reach 44C on Wednesday while Ipswich should also pip 40C.

"Hotter than average" temperatures are expected across most of the state, but "early afternoon sea breezes" were expected to stop coastal locations from becoming exceedingly hot.

Brisbane will reach a highs of 34C next Wednesday, while parts of the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast will reach 35C.

David Hussey tries to cool off as the temperature hits 42 in Birdsville. Birdsville could have 5 days in a row over 45 degrees starting from tomorrow. Picture Karen Brook

"The extreme temperatures, in other words higher than you would ever expect for this time of year, will really be confined to the southern interior all the way to the Darling Downs," Mr Regano said.

"There won't be a cool change until Thursday and it's not even going to be that cool even when it does come through."

And when that changes comes through it could bring a new series of storms to the southeast, Mr Regano said.

"That's what makes it worse, there'll be no rain to soothe the pain while it's happening

"If a cool change comes it'll just produce a few storms."

The heat comes as Fraser Island continues to be menaced by bushfires, with conditions only expected to get worse in coming days.

Fire authorities today said a fire continued to burn on the island, five kilometres north of the well-known Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Water-bombing has continued from above.

Here's your day-by-day guide to the heatwave that's about to sweep across Australia. pic.twitter.com/Krmu6V9V0v — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) November 26, 2020

HOTTEST FORECAST TEMPERATURES

46C, Birdsville on Monday and Tuesday

45C, Thargominda on Monday

45C, Goondiwindi on Monday and Wednesday

44C, Cunnamulla on Monday and Tuesday

45C, Thargomindah on Monday and Tuesday

44C, Quilpie on Monday and Tuesday

44C, Dirranbandi on Monday and Tuesday

44C, Gatton on Wednesday

44C, Laidley on Wednesday

41C, Ipswich on Wednesday

