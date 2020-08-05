462 phone calls: Woman faces court on DV, stalking charges

BAIL GRANTED: A woman has been granted bail after allegedly breaching a restraining order and stalking.

BAIL GRANTED: A woman has been granted bail after allegedly breaching a restraining order and stalking.

A woman has been granted parole after allegedly making a huge number of phone calls to people she shouldn’t be contacting.

She is charged with 11 counts of breaching a restraining order as a domestic violence offence and two counts of stalking as a domestic violence offence.

It is alleged the woman made “persistent attempts” to contact two people with 462 phone calls.

Her lawyer Matt Maloy told the court while the breaches were serious, they were not alleged to be violent.

He said it was possible his client could spend too much time in custody if bail was refused.

Mr Maloy said the woman was willing to abide by a number of bail conditions including showing her phone to police when required or not having a phone at all.

He said the woman had also recently started working for the first time in a significant amount of time.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court the woman had very serious offences in her history and that she had been given the benefit of bail before.

Sgt Burgess said she had also in the past breached bail.

He said the current charges are alleged to have happened 10 days after her previous matters were finalised in January.

“She is somebody who should remain in custody because she is likely to reoffend, she has the ability to reoffend,” she said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the submissions by both Mr Maloy and the prosecution.

He said the alleged offending was far less serious than the entries on her history but it was persistent.

The woman was granted bail on the conditions she lives at the address provided to the court and that she reports to police twice a week.

She must also provide her phone to police for inspection when requested.