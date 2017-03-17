$4.5m contract given to local businesses

NOT one, but two local companies have been contracted for $4.5 million worth of work at the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant by Downer Utilities.

Christensen Industries received $1.5 million for the construction of laboratories and various ancillary buildings.

Bundaberg Machinery and Engineering were the second business to be contracted and were awarded a $3 million contract for major steel fabrication work including the construction and installation of major pipe components at the plant.

MAKING PROGRESS: The Rubyanna water treatment plant is moving along. Paul Donaldson BUN160317RUB1

Water and Wastewater spokesman Cr Jason Bartels said between the two contracts about 60-70 people have been employed in what is "council's biggest ever, single infrastructure project of $71 million”.

"I'd say there was a fair bit of competition for those contracts, but it's fantastic that they have been awarded to local companies,” he said.

Mr Bartels said while Christensen Industries and Bundaberg Machinery and Engineering were awarded the contracts there are local concreting trucks, concreter, pump trucks and labourers all working on the project.

"It's good for all the boys we have working for us, keeping us employed,” Christian Industries, Tony Giovannoni said.

"We went through a tender process and I believe there was another four or five contractors who had a go.

"We're mainly doing buildings at this stage we've got three buildings to do - admin, blower and a switch-room and other building.”

Brad Bakker project manager for Downer Group said the project is going really well.

"We are in full swing and we are right in the middle of civil construction and building construction,” he said.

"The weather is holding out for us so far and we are aiming for a completion date late this year or early next year.

"Local participation is important to the community and it's important to us - we actually get a great pleasure out of up-skilling the local workforce to a standard that Downer chase.”

Divisional representative Cr Scott Rowleson said the plant provides the provision of essential sewerage infrastructure to new developments and the decommissioning of the aged and environmentally challenged East Bundaberg Wastewater Treatment Plant.