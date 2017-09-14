$45k taxi marshal funding for Bundaberg

NIGHTIME Bundy revellers can feel a little safer getting home after a successful taxi marshal service was extended until 2019.

The Bundaberg Safe Night Precinct local board has been awarded $45,000 to continue the service.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the funding would be used to engage a licensed security provider as a taxi marshal service to oversee the safety of patrons and taxi drivers at the Bundaberg SNP taxi rank during peak periods.

"The taxi marshal will control crowds and minimise the risk of incidents at the taxi rank on busy Woongarra St in Bundaberg,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"The service currently runs from midnight until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights and contributes significantly to the reduction of alcohol-fuelled violence in the area.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said passengers surveyed had agreed the taxi rank worked much better with the taxi marshal.

"The taxi marshal service has also brought about a change with respect to acceptable behaviour at the rank, resulting in a reduction of offences against taxi drivers and their vehicles,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Local Bundaberg businesses want all patrons to have memorable nights out without harm.

"This initiative has made nights out safer but also improved the amenity of the area.”