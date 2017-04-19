457 crackdown: The jobs 'lazy' Australian's refuse to do

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called the list of skilled jobs that could be covered by controversial 457 visas "laughable".

Positions for radio announcers, judges and magistrates, and caravan park managers are among about 200 jobs that will no longer be filled by workers on the temporary skilled working visas Mr Turnbull has proposed to replace the program.

But a long list of jobs will remain to be filled by foreign workers, and many for good reason.

According to the industries that employ overseas workers over locals, there are some jobs Australians just won't do.

Bosses who rely on 457 workers have tried to bring to the Prime Minister's attention their assessment of Australian workers - according to the employers, they're lazy, greedy, and plain unreliable.

"Congratulations for being totally out of touch with the challenges small operators are having with finding Australian workers," one wrote on Facebook in response Mr Turnbull's announcement.

"Not turning up for interviews, not showing up for trial run, want the money with very little effort, late for their shifts, do not turn up for work because of a late night and the list goes on and on. Overseas workers are reliable honest and trustworthy."

Owner of Yarrawonga Caravans Dean Goudie - whose industry has been scoffed at for its inclusion on the skilled work list - reacted to Tuesday's announcement saying Mr Turnbull "couldn't have been further from the mark if he tried".

"I employ a 457 visa holder and he is a valuable part of our team," he told news.com.au.

"He isn't like the 'Aussie' employee who quit three weeks ago via text message saying 'thanks but he might give the job a miss' the job I had spent the last six months training him in."



Caravan sales. Yarrawonga Caravans/Facebook

Mr Goudie acknowledged that some businesses might "exploit the system", but said he had employed industrious workers on skilled working visas who went on to become valuable contributors to society.

"They now employ over 20 employees each and pay taxes to our country," he said.

Mr Goudie said that the government's announcement would affect his growing business going forward.

"You really struggle for staff and it's very hard," he said.

"I'm all for giving Aussies jobs, don't worry about that, but there are just none.

"We advertise hard. I've advertised and I can't find them. Not one applicant."

PM Malcolm Turnbull and Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton made the announcement on Tuesday. Kym Smith, News Corp Australia

Sydney hair salon owner Luke Smart told news.com.au he and others in his industry would be happy to hire Australians, if only they would put their hands up for the jobs.

"457 visas have a place, we use them in the hairdressing industry because there is a major shortage," he said.

"Most employers would hire an Australian if there were Australians that applied it's the same with nurses etc."

Hairdressers aren't at risk of being removed from the list of jobs that skilled migrants can take, but plenty of positions that employers reckon they just can't get Aussies to fill are.

The government has conceded there are industries that are difficult to get young Australians to work in.



Immigration Minister Peter Dutton highlighted tourism as one such industry in an interview with the Nine Network.

"If you look at the facts here, we do have the need for a foreign workforce in some circumstances but I think it would become the default option in some instance. We decided to clamp down on that," he said.

"It is making sure we can train up Australian workers for Australian jobs. That is the priority of the Turnbull Government."

Mr Dutton said he anticipated the proposed changes would be a "welcome development" by voters.

"I think Australians would accept the default position for business to seek out an Australian for a job before you employ somebody from overseas."

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the government is rationalising the process to make sure Australians have jobs while understanding the requirements of industry.

He says there are still jobs Australians don't want to do, "whether it is packing offal in an abattoir or boning out skulls".

The government's announcement means the list of 650 occupation classifications that qualify for a temporary visa will be reduced by 200.

The professions in which 457 visa-holders are most commonly employed - cooks, cafe and restaurant managers, chefs and marketing specialists - remain on the list.