$45,000 loss for farmer after rain, hail, wind and fire

WILD WEATHER: Moore Park herb farmer Jim Cini in front of his shed, which was completely destroyed in the storm.

WILD WEATHER: Moore Park herb farmer Jim Cini in front of his shed, which was completely destroyed in the storm. Mike Knott BUN081117CINI3

MOORE Park farmer Jim Cini has a big clean up ahead of him and a massive bill to foot after last night's wild weather ruined his crops.

Mr Cini, who grows a range of herbs, said his plants looked as if someone had "gone in with a shotgun and blasted them with bullets" when he assessed the damage today.

"I have lost about $30,000 in crops," he said.

"It's all been damaged."

And Mr Cini said the chaos didn't stop there.

The farmer's shed roof was also blown off in the gusty weather, costing another $15,000.

He said he was also lucky to miss a lightning strike that struck the ground next to him and caused a large grass fire.

"I was ploughing in my paddock when it happened- I could see lightning getting closer so I came up to the house," he said.

"Next thing I know lightning has struck the ground behind me and started a big grass fire."

"The clouds and rain rolled in so fast which put the fire out but then the wind and hail started- it sounded like a jet roar."

BLOWN APART: Vicky Cini inside the shed that was damaged. Mike Knott BUN081117CINI1

Mr Cini said he had never seen a storm so ferocious in his life.

"I have been through a cyclone before but it was nothing like this," he said.

"It was so sudden, without warning- it caught me be surprise.

"I am not the only one who has suffered a big loss."