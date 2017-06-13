45-year-old fronts court over elephants in his pants

DANNY Neilson had no words to say on why he nicked a small herd of elephants, or why the tusky critters had been stuffed down the front of his pants.

The only word that came to his mind was 'stupid'.

And no, the Bundy lad hadn't been cavorting out in the Borneo rainforests with wild pygmy elephants, but rather closer to the wilderness near his Bundaberg home.

His trunk load of elephants landed him in court.

Neilson, 45, who has a growing history of criminal offences, went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods on May 12.

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said Neilson walked into a Bundaberg gift shop with two female friends just before 11.30am and put a quantity of small ceramic elephants down the front of his pants and into a pocket.

Then he walked out of the gift shop without paying for the elephants.

Sgt Burgess said Neilson did later say to officers that it was 'stupid'.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Neilson was a disability support pensioner and did not know why he took the elephants.

"It was stupid,” he said.

"He certainly didn't have a pressing need for ceramic elephants.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said considering Neilson's "very lengthy history” it was fortunate for him police had not charged him with stealing.

Saying he had stolen the elephants from the gift store, Ms Merrin fined Neilson $350.