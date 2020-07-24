Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_COTTAGE_15JUL20
QLD_CP_NEWS_COTTAGE_15JUL20
News

$45 flights! Jetstar’s Xmas in July sale kicks off

by Cormac Pearson
24th Jul 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jetstar has announced its Festive Fare Frenzy to celebrate Christmas in July, but be quick as the sale only lasts from 12pm-8pm on Friday.

The mega deal includes one-way flights in and out of Queensland with an Uluru trip for $99.

 

The best deals include:

 

Newcastle to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $45

Sydney to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $45

Brisbane to Newcastle from $49

Sydney to Sunshine Coast from $59

Brisbane to Cairns from $85

Adelaide to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $89

Brisbane to Uluru from $99

Brisbane to Darwin from $105

Brisbane to Mackay from $69

Sydney to Townsville from $99

 

Travel dates vary but include early August to mid September.

The airline has also extended their Fly Flex policy for all bookings made between May 21 and August 31 eligible for one fee-free date change.


 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as $45 flights! Jetstar's Xmas in July sale kicks off

More Stories

Show More
airline editors picks flights jetstar travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        premium_icon TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        Information The report released this week shows the number of deaths and hospitalisations from incidents on waters across the state.

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        premium_icon Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Man injured in highway crash

        premium_icon Man injured in highway crash

        News QAS arrived at the scene and the patient was later taken to hospital.

        Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

        premium_icon Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

        Crime She allegedly threatening to burn a man’s house down