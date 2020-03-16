Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
44 people set to appear in court in Bundaberg today

Crystal Jones
16th Mar 2020 8:27 AM
THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

  • Aviles, Maria Ayllon
  • Behrendorff, Sharleen Erin
  • Belshaw, Jack David
  • Blair, Danielle
  • Ciprian, Daniel Antonio
  • Craig, Shiree
  • Crompton, Damien Anthony 
  • Decosta, Christopher Thomas 
  • Doyle, Kyshia Anne 
  • Doyle, Richard Gary
  • Fairhurst, Jason Robert 
  • Ferguson, Dale John 
  • Fuller, Edward James 
  • Groth, Michael Justin 
  • Hamerton, Ashleigh Margaret 
  • Hawley, Sherry 
  • Higgins, Anthony William
  • Hines, Bruce Raymond 
  • Jacobi, Travis Noel 
  • King, Zoee Rhieannen 
  • Landers, Tony John
  • Mayberry, Brenton James 
  • Medley, Justin Eric 
  • Menzies, Connor Paul
  • Milligan, Shane Allan 
  • Nichols, Christopher Micheal 
  • Owens, Christine Louise 
  • Owens, Michael Patrick
  • Pate, Benjamin John
  • Phillips, Jamie Leroy
  • Potter, Shawn Anthony James
  • Ramsey, Jayson 
  • Rose, Clinton Andrew 
  • Sansom, Grant Brendon 
  • Stokes, John Anthony 
  • Stone, Benjamin Neil
  • Tanner, Jacinta Maleah
  • Turnbull, David James
  • Turton, Joshua Luke
  • Underwood, Gavin Paul
  • Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh 
  • Walker, Kelly-Anne
  • Wheeler, Shaun David, Mr 1 8:30AM
  • Wilkinson, Jaydon 
