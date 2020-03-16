News
44 people set to appear in court in Bundaberg today
THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
- Aviles, Maria Ayllon
- Behrendorff, Sharleen Erin
- Belshaw, Jack David
- Blair, Danielle
- Ciprian, Daniel Antonio
- Craig, Shiree
- Crompton, Damien Anthony
- Decosta, Christopher Thomas
- Doyle, Kyshia Anne
- Doyle, Richard Gary
- Fairhurst, Jason Robert
- Ferguson, Dale John
- Fuller, Edward James
- Groth, Michael Justin
- Hamerton, Ashleigh Margaret
- Hawley, Sherry
- Higgins, Anthony William
- Hines, Bruce Raymond
- Jacobi, Travis Noel
- King, Zoee Rhieannen
- Landers, Tony John
- Mayberry, Brenton James
- Medley, Justin Eric
- Menzies, Connor Paul
- Milligan, Shane Allan
- Nichols, Christopher Micheal
- Owens, Christine Louise
- Owens, Michael Patrick
- Pate, Benjamin John
- Phillips, Jamie Leroy
- Potter, Shawn Anthony James
- Ramsey, Jayson
- Rose, Clinton Andrew
- Sansom, Grant Brendon
- Stokes, John Anthony
- Stone, Benjamin Neil
- Tanner, Jacinta Maleah
- Turnbull, David James
- Turton, Joshua Luke
- Underwood, Gavin Paul
- Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh
- Walker, Kelly-Anne
- Wheeler, Shaun David, Mr 1 8:30AM
- Wilkinson, Jaydon