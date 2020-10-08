$4.35m: Ag education at centre of election promise for region

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner and Bundaberg Labor candidate Tom Smith at the local TAFE.

The Palaszczuk Government has made a multimillion-dollar commitment to the Bundaberg TAFE, if they are successful at the upcoming Queensland Election.

If re-elected, Labor will invest $4.35 million into Bundaberg TAFE for a new Agriculture and Horticulture Centre and a new Maker Space Centre to support high-end manufacturing activities.

The announcement comes as part of State Labor’s new $100 million Equipping TAFE for our Future policy.

The $3.35 million Agriculture and Horticulture Centre is expected to deliver high-quality training to the region’s future rural industry workforce to learn the latest practices in innovative, sustainable agriculture and horticulture.

While the $1 million Maker Space Centre will support advanced manufacturing activities.

Visiting the region today, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said this was a great announcement in planning for the future.

“The Palaszczuk Government is all about generating jobs, creating opportunities in to our economy and out future,” he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was about getting more Queenslanders into work and giving young people growing up in the Wide Bay-Burnett Region access to world class training facilities to help get them into rewarding careers.

“We’re focused on skilling people in traditional trades but also new industries and advanced manufacturing,” she said.

Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the announcement was a win for the local community.

“Queensland has a world-class TAFE system and the Palaszczuk Government wants to keep it that way,” Mr Smith said.

“This $4.35 million investment over the next three years will also support local construction companies and keep people employed in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

The Equipping TAFE for Our Future plan provides for new, modern facilities to skill Queenslanders in both existing industries and our industries of the future, including:

cyber security training; robotics; hydrogen and resources; manufacturing; agriculture; and nursing and allied health.

The $100 million investment will also be an economic boost for existing tradies who will build the new facilities.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the investments in TAFE infrastructure built on Labor’s record of backing skills for young people.

“We need to provide Queenslanders with the skills demanded by emerging industries” Ms Fentiman said.

“That’s why it is crucial we continue to invest in our TAFE campuses.”

