Gympie Times photographer Leeroy Todd was so excited last year to see a koala in the wild for the first time. He snapped this picture while on a walk in Amamoor's Cedar Grove.
Environment

43,000 reasons why koalas could be safer in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
12th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
KOALAS braving a busy Gympie region road during breeding season have been helped by the addition of two government-funded flashing signs warning motorists to stay alert.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads elected to address local concerns about koala activity in close proximity to Tin Can Bay Rd by erecting the signs "earlier this year".

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU HIT A KOALA?

A TMR spokesperson said the signs were installed after the department "was approached by a local group concerned about koala movements between Tinana Creek and Tinana Rd".

"Our staff met with (the) group on site to better understand their concerns (and) arranged for improved koala warning signs to be installed on both approaches," the spokesperson said.

'OUR WILDLIFE IS IN TROUBLE' - GYMPIE RESCUER SPEAKS OUT

"The manufacturing and installation of the two flashing koala signs on Tin Can Bay Rd was about $43,000. The lights operate during koala breeding season, between August and November, when they often cross the road."

