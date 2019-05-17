42,000+: Hinkler tops nation for most pre-poll votes

More than 40% of the Hinkler electorate has already voted.

THE PROMISE of a democracy sausage on election day hasn't been enough to entice about 40 percent of Hinkler voters to hold off on having their say until tomorrow.

Figures show Hinkler is leading the nation when it comes to pre-poll numbers with ABC journalist Casey Briggs revealing the numbers in a tweet yesterday.

As of Wednesday night, 42,873 Hinkler voters had heard enough to know who they wanted to lead the nation.

The electorate with the second highest number to pre-poll was Flinders in Victoria with 41,002, followed by Fraser, also in Victoria with 39,923. Rounding out the top five was the Victorian electorate of Indi with 39,900 and Richmond in New South Wales with 37,839.