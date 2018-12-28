Menu
Crime

Man charged after Cooktown police shooting incident

28th Dec 2018 7:03 PM
A MAN who was shot after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife two weeks ago has been discharged from hospital and will face court.

Detectives this afternoon charged the 40-year-old Cooktown man with four offences including two counts of serious assault police and one count each of acts intended to maim and going armed to cause fear.

The man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

It will be alleged police responded to reports of a disturbance at a Savage Street, Cooktown address about 9.45am on December 11.

On arrival, they were confronted and allegedly threatened by a man armed with a knife, who lunged at them.

Officers provided immediate first aid before he was transported to hospital.

The Ethical Standards Command commenced an investigation into the incident which will be overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The man was discharged earlier today from hospital.

