40pc off: New tech brings down bills for Coast businesses

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson and RTI CEO Russ Matulich with the cable at Maroochydore.

Some Sunshine Coast businesses are saving up to 40 per cent on internet bills as a result of the $35 million International Broadband Submarine Cable project.

The project, funded by the Queensland Government and Sunshine Coast Council, facilitated the landing of the new international broadband cable to a station at Maud St, Maroochydore.

Construction finished on the 550km undersea fibre optic cable earlier this year to connect directly to the 7000km Japan-Guam-Australia South trunk cable.

It means the Sunshine Coast provides the fastest international data and telecommunications connection point from Queensland and eastern Australia to Asia.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman said the project made the region a more attractive place for businesses to invest.

"The project has already resulted in Telstra and TPG changing the Sunshine Coast's status from regional to metropolitan, which means businesses can access internet pricing plans comparable with those in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne," they said.

"This has resulted in 35 to 40 per cent in savings for businesses."

They said as more internet and telecommunication service providers connect to the cable, it would help bring down prices for more people and improve service standards.

They said several companies including Huddle and Office HQ expanded to the region because of the cable.

The project was delivered with support from contractors RTI-C and Alcatel Submarine Networks.

"Council will continue to play a facilitation and partnership role to ensure the opportunities from the cable are realised," they said.

"This will include the private sector as well as other levels of government and we are looking forward to being able to make further announcements in the near future."