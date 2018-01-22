40km/h zones back in operation today for school

SLOW DOWN: School zones are now in effect.

BUNDABERG police want today to be magical.

They are hoping to get through the day without booking one person for speeding through the region's school zones.

The 40km/h zones apply from today and motorists who fail to obey the speed limit risk fines as high as $1177, as well as put the lives of children at risk.

Motorists caught driving less than 13km/h above the speed limit can be fined $168 and issued one demerit point. Travelling at more than 40km/h above the speed limit will land you a $1177 fine, eight demerit points and a six-month suspension.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said drivers should also remember other road safety tips including advising children to exit the car from the door closet to the kerb, and reminding them to buckle up while taking the bus and to let the bus driver concentrate.