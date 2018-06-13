$400,000 to fight fruit fly in region

PESKY LITTLE CRITTER: Money will be allocated to fighting fruit flies.

A $400,000 FINANCIAL boost from the State Government is set to help fight fruit fly in the region.

Handed down in this week's budget, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the money would go towards a trial in conjunction with Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

There will also be support for chickpea and pulse farming.

"We are planning for the future by providing $1 million over two years for research, development and extension in pulse storage to support the chickpea and pulses industry, and $400,000 to tackle fruit flies in Bundaberg through a regional agriculture data collection trial with Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers," he said.

Labor first made an election promise of $400,000 to tackle fruit fly in November last year.

Their pledge came following an election promise from now-elected Bundaberg LNP candidate David Batt.

Mr Batt said if the LNP was elected, it would allocate $1.5 million to fight fruit fly.

The eradication of fruit fly in the region could open new export opportunities, increase productivity and add millions to the region's economy.