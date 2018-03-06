Menu
400,000 new ways to get our ginger beer in America

6th Mar 2018 7:17 PM

BUNDABERG Ginger Beer will be available in more than 400,000 bars, restaurants and stores in the US from March 26 as part of a distribution deal with PepsiCo.

The deal is expected to boost Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' exports to the US by almost half. It is already the No. 5 ginger beer brand nationally and the No. 1 in California.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks chief executive John McLean said the Pepsi deal would increase production to the US by 700,000 cases next financial year, a 45 per cent increase on current levels.

Some bottling could occur in the US but the manufacturing of the syrup base will continue to be made in Bundaberg using local sugar cane and ginger.

The company already has bottling agreements in England, New Zealand and Germany.

