$400,000 FOR WASTE: Waste minimisation focus in budget

BUNDABERG Regional Council is continuing its commitment to waste minimisation, with nearly $400,000 allocated to the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Precinct for a Container Refund Scheme (CRS) collection point to be established and potential on-site processing.

"The CRS is an initiative that aims to reduce littering and increase recycling by offering a 10c refund on eligible empty drink bottles," councillor Rowleson said.

"The MRF is the ideal location to act as a local collection point for the scheme and this will create job opportunities for Impact Community Services.

"Recent changes in China regarding the acceptance of some lower grade imported recyclable materials has reduced the available market in Australia for those materials, but this scheme will offset that to some degree, which is another boost for Impact."

While the MRF is currently equipped to receive all recyclable materials, modifications required for the CRS include a separate loading mechanism and associated conveyor extensions.

Cr Rowleson said there were plenty of highlights for his division and portfolio in the budget.

"We have delivered a responsible budget that recognises the impact on residents from the ever-increasing cost of living, which is why there will be absolutely no increase on household rubbish collection charges," he said.

"There will also be no increase in fees for the disposal of domestic green waste, mattress and tyres at Bundaberg Regional Council waste facilities.

"It is also pleasing to see work progressing right along the coastal strip, including an additional $1 million to finalise the Burnett Heads Streetscape project and $4 million to progress the Elliott Heads Foreshore Master Plan."