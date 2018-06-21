4000 Bundy residents at risk of deadly illness

THE statistics are shocking but for those living with Type 2 Diabetes, death could be imminent if action isn't taken.

Out of the 6,338 people with type 2 diabetes in the Bundaberg region, just over 4000 of these are likely to die of heart disease.

Those are the figures from Diabetes Australia who are shining a light on the disease through an awareness campaign, Take Diabetes 2 Heart, after finding people greatly underestimated the risks.

The organisation recently conducted a survey which found only 12 per cent of people with Type 2 Diabetes think they are at risk of the disease.

The survey also found 59 per cent of people with Type 2 Diabetes didn't know heart disease was the number one cause of death and only six per cent thought they were at personal risk of having a heart attack.

"Heart disease is one of the most common complications that people with diabetes develop, however most people don't know this and underestimate their risk,” Diabetes Australia CEO Professor Greg Johnson said.

Last year the NewsMail spoke to Bundaberg woman Joy Paterson about how the disease had affected her when she was first diagnosed.

"I couldn't believe it and at the start I was devastated,” Ms Patterson said.

"I wasn't overweight and don't fit the stereotype for Type 2 - but I found out I'm genetic, so there's nothing I could have done to stop it really.”

Ms Paterson said she knew lots of people who didn't take Type 2 Diabetes seriously and didn't know all of the facts.

"I go to the optometrist, podiatrist and the licence people regularly -if your blood's under (blood sugar level) five you can't drive because you could pass out at the wheel and a lot of people don't know that.

"About 80 per cent of people I know with type 2 don't know what could happen or don't take it seriously because they think they will lose their licence but that's not the case.”

So if you have Type 2 Diabetes, how do you go about reducing the risks?

"Lifestyle changes, including healthy eating and getting more physical activity, can significantly reduce someone's risk,” Prof Johnson said.

"People with type 2 diabetes can reduce their risk of heart disease by losing some weight, being physically active, quitting smoking, managing high blood pressure and taking your medication as prescribed.”

People with Type 2 Diabetes are encouraged to visit the Take Diabetes 2 Heart website.