400 ON WAY: All roads lead to Bundaberg for Caravanners

Caravanners are on their way to Bundaberg.

Caravanners are on their way to Bundaberg. rob wright/coffs coast advocate

ALL roads are leading to the Rum City for the 41st state caravan rally, with 400 participants expected to converge on the region next week.

The Caravan Clubs of Queensland State Rally will set up at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct from Monday, with up to 200 caravans and motorhomes located at the site for up to seven days.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the event would provide a huge economic stimulus to the region and was proof Bundaberg was continuing to grow and thrive as a hotspot for travellers.

"The Bundaberg Region is well down the path to mammoth economic change and it is through our partnerships with organisations like Caravan Clubs of Queensland that we are achieving that growth and prosperity,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Council and our tourism group have worked in tandem with caravanners and RV owners and their industry groups to ensure we have a region that is welcoming to a sector that provides an incredible stimulus to our economy through a boost in visitor numbers.”

The massive influx of caravanning visitors isn't a first for the region, with Bundaberg having welcomed 1200 visitors last year when it hosted the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia Rally (CMCA).

"It has been almost 12 months since we held the CMCA Rally and the flow-on effects from that event is enhancing our region as a desirable destination,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The result is the region continuing to grow the number of caravan and RV visitors in coming years, with this current rally testament to the fact that travellers want to keep coming back for more.

"With beautiful beaches, friendly faces, fantastic local businesses and a laid-back lifestyle, Bundaberg has so much to offer and we welcome our visitors with open arms.”

Secretary of the Caravan Clubs of Queensland Barbara Rutherford said travellers had a jam-packed schedule ahead.

"Bundaberg is a great town and we are all very excited to spend some time experiencing what the region has to offer,” she said.

"We will be doing lots of activities throughout the week stay including many tours, markets, seminars and more.

"We like to involve the locals as much as possible and give back where we can.”