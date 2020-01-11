40 years of changes in Bundaberg’s jewellery business

Marg Wust has been with Ritchies Jewellers for forty years.

Marg Wust has been with Ritchies Jewellers for forty years.

MARG Wust has helped generations of Bundaberg residents celebrate significant moments with the perfect jewellery in the 40 years she has worked for Ritchies Jewellers.

She began working at the store on January 5, 1980, when celebrations were a little different, and the local cane industry was booming.

Ms Wust has worked under three different owners including Arthur Frost, South African Raymond Dunn, and present owner Trent Cullum.

She said the time had gone quickly and that she would not consider leaving Bundaberg.

“When you love what you do, you’re not coming to work,” Ms Wust said.

She said over the years she has been in on many people’s secrets and part of their joyous occasions when they asked her for help in choosing jewellery.

“It’s a very personal industry. I’ve watched many,” she said.

“It’s a celebration of life, buying jewellery, and there’s been happy and sad times for all those occasions.

“Jewellery marks lots of different chapters in your life.”

Her position at Richies Jewellers was Ms Wust’s first job, and she never even had a job interview to get it.

When she was a student at Bundaberg State High School, her mother managed another jewellery store, so she would help out during the holidays.

Her commitment impressed the then-owner of Ritchies, Mr Frost, who offered her an engraving job.

“The weddings back in those days were Civic Centre weddings where there were 500–800 guests at the wedding,” she said.

“It was a vibrant feeling, and now everything with costs and expenses … it’s toned back a lot.”

But she said those initial wedding celebrations had led to further occasions to celebrate as time went on.

It began with numerous engraved silver platings for weddings in the 1980s.

The married couples would then visit the store to buy bracelets for their children, who would grow up and receive further presents to mark milestone birthdays.

“And it starts again, it’s gone full circle,” Ms Wust said.

The industry had also evolved with advances in technology.

It had helped increase not only the store’s security but also their recordings of customers’ pieces.

If customers’ jewellery with special significance was stolen, it could also be replicated by looking at high quality photographs.

Ms Wust said although there had been a booming cane industry when she first started working, other crops were now boosting the retail sector.

“When they’re doing well, everyone else is doing well,” she said.

“We need rain like crazy and these fires have been upsetting, but really I think Bundaberg is still a beautiful place for families.

“This is home.”