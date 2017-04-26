40 years of AgroTrend

McDonald Murphy Machinery manager Ross Cheshire is getting set for AgroTrend 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

AGROTREND will celebrate a milestone of 40 years in Bundaberg this year.

The Rotary Club of Bundaberg was pleased with the success of the event last year and says it's looking forward to presenting a new program focused on the region's agricultural industry.

"The primary economic driver of the commercial hubs of Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin is agriculture and horticulture, making Agrotrend Bundaberg the ideal location for a field day event,” event manager Ainsley Gatley said.

"Last year we had a 30% increase in exhibitors and this year is already shaping up well with new and returning exhibitors securing their site.”

AgroTrend will be held on May 5 and 6 with free presentations in the main pavilion on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone interested can contact Ainsley Gatley on 0488 197 400.