$40 theft from bank card leaves woman with $300 fine

The woman took $40 for herself.

The woman took $40 for herself. Peter Holt

WHEN buying cigarettes for an invalid friend who loaned her her bankcard, Carolina Prada-Rodenburg took $40 for herself but didn't tell the woman.

When Prada-Rodenburg, 37, went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to plead guilty to committing the fraud on May 5, lawyer Mary Buchanan described fraud as a very serious charge but said her client's $40 fraud was "the smallest fraud I've seen”.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Prada-Rodenburg dishonestly obtained the money after visiting the woman at her home.

Because of her physical condition the woman was unable to attend the shops and asked Prada-Rodenburg to buy cigarettes, and gave her the card and PIN.

Snr Cnst Bland said when police spoke to Prada-Rodenburg she admitted using the card to withdraw the $40.

"She justifies this as she uses the money to buy the victim's medication off her using the victim's own money. But this transaction did not take place,” she said.

Ms Buchanan said Prada-Rodenburg was herself on a disability pension following a road accident in 2007. She had since repaid the woman the $40.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Prada-Rodenburg $300 and ordered that she pay $40 restitution.