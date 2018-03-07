40 searchers scour brutal woodchipper death scene

Gympie Police and SES crews conducting a search at the Goomboorian property where Bruce Saunders died in a woodchipper last year.

POLICE have reopened the search of a Goomboorian property where a man's body was put through a woodchipper last November as the persons of interest list widens in the grisly murder investigation.

Information given to police sparked a meticulous search of a 160 square metre section of the Tinana Rd property where Sunshine Coast butcher Bruce Saunders, 54, was brutally killed at the end of a day of helping to clear vegetation at a friend's property.

A 40-strong search team made up of homicide investigators, Gympie detectives, rural crime squad investigators, state scientific officers and SES officers scoured the area, scrupulously sifting through the top layer of dirt and mulch surrounding the area where the chipper had been parked.

Investigators uncovered fragments of human remains, clothing and plastic believed to be from a mobile phone that passed through the chipper on the first day of the search.

Lead investigator Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said police were focusing their interest on trying to uncover particular pieces of evidence, based on the information they had received.

Earlier unconfirmed reports suggested that a possible love triangle involving Mr Saunders may have led to his death.

While the detective could not comment on a motive, he confirmed there were now three people of interest in the homicide investigation.

Every find at the scene was critical in putting together the puzzle of Mr Saunder's final moments, he said.

"The job is extensive in a crime scene that was contaminated before the death was declared suspicious," he said.

Det Pettiford said while there were many unanswered questions, he had no doubt investigators would bring it to a successful outcome.

The family was still in shock after losing a loved one under such circumstances, but he said they had put their faith in his team to find the truth.

Mr Saunders, a former Bundaberg man, was an employee at a number of Sunshine Coast IGA supermarkets at the time of his death.

The store owner said he had not been working at the outlets for long, but had been a popular staff member and his death had been "terribly sad" for other staff.

The owner said they were assisting police any way they could with their inquiries.