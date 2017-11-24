40-plus teams ready to go for Bundy Cup

BIG NAME: Former NRL player Scott Prince is back for this year's Bundy Cup.

TOUCH: A record number of teams are set to compete in this year's Bundaberg Cup.

Australia's largest and richest touch football competition starts tomorrow at Greg Duncan Fields, with juniors and seniors in action.

Organiser Dave Field said numbers were particularly strong this year with no other tournaments clashing with the event.

"At last count we had 43 teams entered for this weekend,” he said.

"The field is in better condition as well with the recent rain actually good for it.”

Bundaberg will field six teams in the competition, including one in open the men's featuring former NRL star Scott Prince.

Prince is back for his third year as an ambassador for the event.

"The numbers for us are pretty good,” Field said.

"Today sees the juniors have their final at around 5pm with the senior finals tomorrow at 3pm.”

Spectators are welcome to attend the event with food vendors and plenty of entertainment on offer during the two days.

The tournament begins at 8.30am tomorrow.