Players keeping the spirit of rugby union alive.
News

40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
17th Oct 2020 7:50 PM
Regardless of age or club, everyone who took the field today shared a passion for rugby union.

The veterans carnival at The Waves Sports Complex saw over-35s play rugby with modified rules that ensured an inclusive game for men and women.

Some of the clubs travelled up from Brisbane, Caboolture and down from Gladstone to play in Bundaberg today.

Sam Rugby, Gladstone Goats, Rum Ruckers, Caboolture Fossils, Logan Sinners, East Brisbane Toothless Tigers and Bustard Eagles were all represented at the carnival.

See some of the action on the field and photos from the sideline below:

View Photo Gallery
 

 

