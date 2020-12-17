40+ PHOTOS: Flames, Suns take to pitch in Youth Cup final

Despite early rain in Bundaberg this morning, the Wide Bay Flames and Darling Downs Suns battled it out for the title of Bulls Masters Youth Cup champs.

While the Flames won the toss at the start of the match, the Suns used their time at the pitch well and went on to win the competition.

The Bulls Masters took to social media to congratulate Suns opening batsman Rex Tooley who scored 182 runs at an average of 45.5.

See some of the action here:

